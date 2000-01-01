The Silhouette Method

Welcome to the Silhouette™ On-Demand Website & APP. As seen on CBS, The Today Show, the Wall Street Journal, and many more ... Enter your home for streaming the most mindful & effective Silhouette© Barre Sculpt, Deep Pilates Flow, and Dance Cardio (and Trampoline) workouts with Alexis anytime, anywhere. Say goodbye to complacency and receive a minimum of 8 new workouts a month, free livestreams, zoom classes, programs, challenges, and so much more! Bring Alexis' NYC elevated fitness experience into the palm of your hands.

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